Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

HRMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 11,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $383,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

