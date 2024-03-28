Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HARP. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HC Wainwright downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.11. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.72.

In related news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 21,397,205 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $492,135,715.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 676.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after acquiring an additional 766,655 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $557,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,267,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $17,055,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 489.0% in the fourth quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,859,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,500 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

