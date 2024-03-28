Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.93% from the stock’s previous close.

HAS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

Hasbro stock opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.30. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,879,000 after acquiring an additional 55,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Hasbro by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hasbro by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,945,000 after purchasing an additional 166,294 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Hasbro by 595.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

