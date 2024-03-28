HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of HashiCorp from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.77.
In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $490,144.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,417.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $822,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,517,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,751,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $490,144.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,577 shares of company stock worth $6,334,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
