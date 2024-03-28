HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Astria Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $13.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. Astria Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,923,286.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,923,286.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after acquiring an additional 545,786 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,608 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 40,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

