HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 229.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.05.
Insider Transactions at Aprea Therapeutics
In related news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired 6,860 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,870 shares of company stock worth $71,952. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.
