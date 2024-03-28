HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 229.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $6.07 on Tuesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aprea Therapeutics

In related news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger acquired 6,860 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,870 shares of company stock worth $71,952. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the period. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.