HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 205.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $483.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.10). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 269.75% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. The company had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.