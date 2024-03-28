HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VKTX. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,243,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,079 shares of company stock worth $9,729,653. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,157,000 after purchasing an additional 97,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,102 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,145,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,751,000 after purchasing an additional 571,796 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after buying an additional 2,947,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

