Head to Head Analysis: Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF)

Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF – Get Free Report) and Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Britannia Bulk and Scorpio Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A Scorpio Tankers 0 1 5 0 2.83

Scorpio Tankers has a consensus price target of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.93%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A Scorpio Tankers 40.78% 22.86% 13.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Scorpio Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Scorpio Tankers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Scorpio Tankers $1.34 billion 2.79 $546.90 million $9.94 7.09

Scorpio Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Risk and Volatility

Britannia Bulk has a beta of 19.35, indicating that its share price is 1,835% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Scorpio Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Scorpio Tankers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers beats Britannia Bulk on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Britannia Bulk

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

