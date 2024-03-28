Head-To-Head Analysis: Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) vs. Nubia Brand International (NASDAQ:NUBI)

Nubia Brand International (NASDAQ:NUBI – Get Free Report) and Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nubia Brand International and Sunworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nubia Brand International N/A N/A $590,000.00 N/A N/A Sunworks $154.86 million 0.00 -$28.21 million ($1.56) N/A

Nubia Brand International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunworks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nubia Brand International N/A -18.38% 1.39% Sunworks -40.36% -127.97% -62.61%

Volatility and Risk

Nubia Brand International has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunworks has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.1% of Nubia Brand International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.9% of Sunworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Sunworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nubia Brand International and Sunworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nubia Brand International 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunworks 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sunworks has a consensus target price of $1.20, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Sunworks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunworks is more favorable than Nubia Brand International.

Summary

Nubia Brand International beats Sunworks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nubia Brand International

Nubia Brand International Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the commercial, agricultural, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It is also involved in the design, arrange financing, integrate, install, and manage systems ranging for residential homeowners, and commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

