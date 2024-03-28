Head-To-Head Review: Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) & Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Vivid Seats’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Madison Square Garden Entertainment $851.50 million 1.88 $76.60 million $1.54 25.31 Vivid Seats $712.88 million 1.72 $74.54 million $0.55 10.62

Madison Square Garden Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Vivid Seats. Vivid Seats is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Madison Square Garden Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Madison Square Garden Entertainment 0 3 4 0 2.57 Vivid Seats 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Vivid Seats, as reported by MarketBeat.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $39.83, indicating a potential upside of 2.19%. Vivid Seats has a consensus target price of $10.31, indicating a potential upside of 76.58%. Given Vivid Seats’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Madison Square Garden Entertainment and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Madison Square Garden Entertainment 8.03% -94.05% 5.98% Vivid Seats 7.92% -44.25% 5.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of Vivid Seats shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.7% of Vivid Seats shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Madison Square Garden Entertainment beats Vivid Seats on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production. The company was formerly known as MSGE Spinco, Inc. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc. operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events. This segment offers Skybox, a proprietary enterprise resource planning tool that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces; and Vivid Picks daily fantasy sports that allows users to partake in contests by making picks from various sport and player matchups. The Resale segment acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces; and provides internal research and development support for Skybox and to deliver seller software and tools. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

