Head-To-Head Review: Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) & Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) and Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altria Group and Pyxus International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altria Group $24.48 billion 3.14 $8.13 billion $4.57 9.55 Pyxus International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Altria Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxus International.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altria Group 1 1 2 0 2.25 Pyxus International 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Altria Group and Pyxus International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Altria Group presently has a consensus target price of $46.82, indicating a potential upside of 7.24%. Given Altria Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Altria Group is more favorable than Pyxus International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.4% of Altria Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Pyxus International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Altria Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Pyxus International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altria Group and Pyxus International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altria Group 33.21% -244.55% 23.71% Pyxus International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Altria Group beats Pyxus International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand. It sells its products to distributors, as well as large retail organizations, such as chain stores. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc., an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Old Holdco, Inc. Pyxus International, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

