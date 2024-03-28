Head-To-Head Review: TC Bancshares (TCBC) versus The Competition

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare TC Bancshares to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TC Bancshares and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A TC Bancshares Competitors 425 1706 1180 49 2.25

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 159.99%. Given TC Bancshares’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TC Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

23.6% of TC Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of TC Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Bancshares’ rivals have a beta of 0.29, meaning that their average share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares 1.21% 0.32% 0.06% TC Bancshares Competitors 10.90% 6.35% 0.68%

Dividends

TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. TC Bancshares pays out 166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 39.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. TC Bancshares lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TC Bancshares and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $21.97 million $270,000.00 233.00 TC Bancshares Competitors $1.86 billion $335.51 million 11.90

TC Bancshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares. TC Bancshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TC Bancshares rivals beat TC Bancshares on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

