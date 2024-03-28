High Note Wealth LLC Acquires 256 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,120,920,000 after buying an additional 279,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,302,388,000 after buying an additional 97,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $456.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

