High Note Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.8% of High Note Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. High Note Wealth LLC owned 0.24% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $18,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $80.18 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

