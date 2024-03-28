High Note Wealth LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $249.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $249.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

