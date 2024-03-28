Highland Capital Management LLC Buys 180 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.94.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $251.72 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.12.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.