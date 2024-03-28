Highland Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,089 Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 65.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,368 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Constellium by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Constellium by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSTM opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.73%. Equities analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

