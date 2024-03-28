Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 22,694 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,299 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

UBER stock opened at $78.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $162.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

