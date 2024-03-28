Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ST. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after buying an additional 4,616,942 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 319.7% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,593 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,199 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 172.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,599 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,924,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,575,000 after buying an additional 1,156,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -728.45, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $50.11.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

