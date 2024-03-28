Highland Capital Management LLC Has $16.51 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $415.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.13. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $416.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

