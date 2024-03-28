Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 1.1% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $6,085,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Micron Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 514,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,895,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.69.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $119.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.38. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $122.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 264,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,368,640. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

