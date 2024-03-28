Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $260.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $262.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.