Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 341 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $442,493,000 after purchasing an additional 109,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after buying an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DECK opened at $937.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $424.36 and a 12-month high of $956.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $860.77 and a 200-day moving average of $696.35.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DECK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $862.36.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total value of $4,222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at $24,733,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total transaction of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

