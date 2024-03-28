Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 171 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after buying an additional 132,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Airbnb by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after buying an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $332,438,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Airbnb by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,568,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,466,000 after buying an additional 121,651 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.96.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.6 %

ABNB opened at $166.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.70. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $3,360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,285,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $3,360,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,285,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $3,750,720.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,731 shares in the company, valued at $24,316,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 856,222 shares of company stock valued at $126,839,880. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

