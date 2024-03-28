Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,555 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after buying an additional 37,044 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 1.6 %

VONV opened at $78.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $78.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

