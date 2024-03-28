Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,610 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $125.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $89.48 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.00 and its 200-day moving average is $111.37.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

