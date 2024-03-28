Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 987 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,357,000. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 261,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,641,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $182.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $183.52.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.