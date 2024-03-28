HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HRT. William Blair lowered shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. HireRight has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $166.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.35 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in HireRight by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,879,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77,662 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of HireRight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,130,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,576,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 193,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HireRight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

