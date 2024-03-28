Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Houston American Energy Stock Performance

NYSE HUSA opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. Houston American Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houston American Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Houston American Energy stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.55% of Houston American Energy worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region.

