Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Stock Price Up 7%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. 941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

