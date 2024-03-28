Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given a C$11.25 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has been given a C$11.25 price target by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HBM. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.64.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$9.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.02. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.46 and a 1-year high of C$9.50.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.5546318 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

