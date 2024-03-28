Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 545.2% from the February 29th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Down 9.1 %

OTCMKTS HUMRF opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

About Hummingbird Resources

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.