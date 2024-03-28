Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$39.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on H. CIBC raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Hydro One Stock Down 0.6 %

H opened at C$39.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.38. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$32.79 and a 52 week high of C$41.69. The stock has a market cap of C$23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.9116659 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

