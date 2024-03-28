ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.88

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.88 and traded as high as $26.20. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 5,778,926 shares changing hands.
ICICI Bank Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Company Profile
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ICICI Bank
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.