IFG Advisory LLC Buys 2,566 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $120.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.21. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $120.57. The company has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

