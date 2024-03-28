IFG Advisory LLC Buys 6,251 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after buying an additional 43,582 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.70.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $164.15 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

