IFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,572,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 491,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $81.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.48.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

