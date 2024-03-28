IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,592,000 after acquiring an additional 350,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,482,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,750,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $918,324,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,117,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,113,000 after acquiring an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $345.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $237.32 and a 12-month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

