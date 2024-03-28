IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 1.19% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 225.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,489,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,103,000 after buying an additional 2,416,860 shares during the period. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,570,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $23,259,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 372.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 645,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after buying an additional 509,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 542.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 590,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,428,000 after buying an additional 498,420 shares during the period.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $46.83 on Thursday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

