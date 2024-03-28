IFG Advisory LLC Has $13.32 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of IFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, City State Bank raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.58. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

