IFG Advisory LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 107,767.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,644,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,950,000 after acquiring an additional 15,629,573 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,328,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,397,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,818 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 961,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,839,000 after purchasing an additional 569,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $56.96 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.