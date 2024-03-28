IFG Advisory LLC Has $31.07 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.3% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $31,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $444.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.34. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $304.77 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

