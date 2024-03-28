IFG Advisory LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

TSN stock opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

