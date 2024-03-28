IFG Advisory LLC Has $6.04 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $419,000.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $61.52 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

