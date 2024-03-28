IFG Advisory LLC Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

