IFG Advisory LLC Has $8.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.6% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14,867.9% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 31,966 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $182.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.22 and a 1 year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

