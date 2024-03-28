IFG Advisory LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,032 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.6% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $8,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.25. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

