IFG Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 125.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $203.10 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $203.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.96 and a 200 day moving average of $186.22.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

