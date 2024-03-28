IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 7,221 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $26,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,146,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,036,000 after buying an additional 4,455,197 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 39,374,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,603,000 after purchasing an additional 225,134 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,511,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $31.87.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

